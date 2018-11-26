Mack (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Mack was able to walk off the field after taking a big hit midway through the fourth quarter, but subsequent tests confirmed initial fears of a concussion. He finishes the afternoon with 15 carries for 85 yards and two catches for 11 yards, leaving Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins to man the Indianapolis backfield in the closing minutes of the game. Mack will hope to return for a Week 13 game against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 2.