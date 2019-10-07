Colts' Marlon Mack: Runs wild on soft D

Mack (ankle) rushed 29 times for 132 yards and caught all three of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.

Mack was a game-time decision heading into Sunday's primetime matchup due to a balky ankle. Not only did the 23-year-old suit up, but he shouldered a heavy workload and played a big role in controlling the ball (37:15 TOP) in an unlikely victory over the (no longer) undefeated Chiefs. Jacoby Brissett vultured Mack's only potential touchdown, but fantasy owners will find it hard to complain about nearly 150 total yards from scrimmage. The third-year back is picking up where he left off following last season's breakout campaign, as he now has 470 rushing yards (4.7 YPC) and two scores through five games. Mack's ankle will get even more time to heal up during the Colts' upcoming bye week before facing the Texans in Week 7.