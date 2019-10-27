Colts' Marlon Mack: Scores Colts' lone touchdown

Mack ran for 76 yard and a touchdown on 19 carries and added a 14-yard catch during Sunday's 15-13 win over Denver.

Mack broke through late in the third quarter of Sunday's slugfest breaking outside for the 10-yard score -- just his second of the season. Mack hasn't wanted for opportunities this season, with at least 18 touches in six of seven games, or yards with at least 85 in four of seven games, but fans have been right to be frustrated by a lack of scores. Sunday will be a tough matchup to keep the momentum up, against a Steelers defense surrendering just four rushing touchdowns this season, tied for seventh-best in the league.