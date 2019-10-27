Colts' Marlon Mack: Scores Colts' lone touchdown
Mack ran for 76 yard and a touchdown on 19 carries and added a 14-yard catch during Sunday's 15-13 win over Denver.
Mack broke through late in the third quarter of Sunday's slugfest breaking outside for the 10-yard score -- just his second of the season. Mack hasn't wanted for opportunities this season, with at least 18 touches in six of seven games, or yards with at least 85 in four of seven games, but fans have been right to be frustrated by a lack of scores. Sunday will be a tough matchup to keep the momentum up, against a Steelers defense surrendering just four rushing touchdowns this season, tied for seventh-best in the league.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...