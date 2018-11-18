Colts' Marlon Mack: Scores first in win
Mack ran for 61 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and added an eight-yard catch during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Titans.
Mack gave the Colts the early lead late in the first quarter, chugging through the line on his way to a one-yard score. Mack hasn't been quite the same player since after the bye, averaging just 3.2 yards per run as compared to the other-worldly 6.2 yards he averaged in three game prior to the bye. Still, the second-year back is the linchpin in a more balanced Indianapolis attack, averaging 18 touches per game over his last five contests and scoring five times in that span. A weak Miami run defense comes to town next Sunday, giving up 4.8 yards per carry.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...