Mack ran for 61 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and added an eight-yard catch during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Titans.

Mack gave the Colts the early lead late in the first quarter, chugging through the line on his way to a one-yard score. Mack hasn't been quite the same player since after the bye, averaging just 3.2 yards per run as compared to the other-worldly 6.2 yards he averaged in three game prior to the bye. Still, the second-year back is the linchpin in a more balanced Indianapolis attack, averaging 18 touches per game over his last five contests and scoring five times in that span. A weak Miami run defense comes to town next Sunday, giving up 4.8 yards per carry.