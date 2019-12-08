Colts' Marlon Mack: Scores TD in return

Mack (hand) rushed 13 times for 38 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Buccaneers.

Mack wasn't effective on a per-carry basis against the stingy Tampa Bay front in his return from a hand injury, but he found the end zone from two yards out in the second quarter. That was his fifth touchdown of the season, and it salvaged an otherwise forgettable performance. Mack has now reached the 900-yard mark on the ground in consecutive seasons, and he'll serve as the Colts' featured back when the team visits New Orleans in Week 15.