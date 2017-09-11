Colts' Marlon Mack: Scores touchdown in regular-season debut
Mack had 10 carries for 24 yards, including a three-yard touchdown, and one reception for 21 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Mack would have had another touchdown on the reception, but the officials said he was out of bounds before going into the end zone. However, replays showed the ball crossed the goal line, and head coach Chuck Pagano missed a chance to challenge as he quickly called for running another play. While it was an ugly game for the Indy offense, it was encouraging for Mack, as he was used early in the game, mostly ahead of Robert Turbin and with the same frequency as Frank Gore. He averaged just 2.4 yards per tote, but he had a big play in the passing game and could have more of a role in the offense from the jump than many expected.
