Colts' Marlon Mack: Scores touchdown in Sunday's win
Mack had seven carries for 28 yards, including a one-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win over Houston.
The Colts stuck with Frank Gore as the primary ball carrier all season even though at age 34 he's unlikely to return next season and Mack could be the future starter. Mack had 358 yards rushing and four total touchdowns in his rookie season. He had just a 3.8 YPC, but showed explosiveness and could be poised to become the starter if Gore doesn't return.
