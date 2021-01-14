Mack, who ruptured his right Achilles' tendon in Week 1, is slated to become a free agent this offseason, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Though GM Chris Ballard didn't rule out bringing Mack back in 2021, he acknowledged that the running back, who has worked hard to recover from his injury, "deserves a good contract. I don't know if we are going to be able to do that here." In Mack's absence this past season, Jonathan Taylor established himself as the Colts' top back, while Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins worked in change-of-pace/complementary roles. The trio remain under contract with the team next season.