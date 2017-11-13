Mack had seven carries for seven yards and two receptions for 19 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Mack played 25 snaps on offense compared to Frank Gore's 34 snaps. Mack will likely see more playing time later in the season as the Colts look toward 2018, but he'll have a prominent but secondary role in the meantime. Mack offers big play ability, but his upside is limited by Indy's overall struggles on offense.