Colts' Marlon Mack: Seven touches in debut preseason
Mack carried six times for 10 yards and caught his only target for an additional six yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Browns.
Mack looked quite rusty in his first taste of preseason action, as he hardly gained any yardage on the ground apart from an eight-yard tote early on. Of course, he was starting for an offensive unit without several of its key players, so the results are of little consequence. Mack should see an uptick in playing time for next week's matchup with the Bears.
