Colts' Marlon Mack: Shows up at Friday's practice
Mack (ankle) was spotted at Friday's practice, according to George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin.
Mack's availability for Week 8 appeared to be in peril when he sat out Thursday's practice, but his participation in Friday's session provides reason for optimism. He's not in the clear for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders just yet, though, but more should be known about his status when the Colts release their final injury report of the week after Friday's practice.
