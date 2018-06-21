Mack (shoulder) didn't participate in June minicamp, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official website reports.

Mack played through a torn labrum for most of his rookie season, then had surgery in the offseason. His absence from OTAs and minicamp was expected, with Colts general manager Chris Ballard saying in early May that the second-year back should be ready for training camp. Mack's availability for the start of camp doesn't seem like a sure thing, and any missed time could help Robert Turbin, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins push for significant roles. Mack is still the favorite for the lead job, but it's a situation that will require close monitoring in the coming months.

