Colts' Marlon Mack: Spotted at practice

Mack (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Mack was sidelined for the Colts' first two practices this week, but his return to the field Friday is encouraging with regard to his status for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs. We'll check back later to see if the running back approaches the contest with a questionable tag, or free from a Week 5 injury designation.

