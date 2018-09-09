Colts' Marlon Mack: Status uncertain for Week 1
Mack (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, will go through a pregame workout before a call on his status is made for the season opener, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Even if Mack's strained left hamstring doesn't prove too problematic in his workout, it appears he'll need to demonstrate significant improvement compared to earlier in the week, when he was a limited or non-participant in the Colts' three practices. If Mack is held out Sunday or faces a limited workload due to the injury, rookie Jordan Wilkins would be first in line to pick up the slack in the backfield.
