Mack has signed a one-year, $2 million deal to remain with the Colts, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Mack suffered a ruptured Achilles' tendon during Week 1 action last season, but his recovery has progressed to the point that he's expected to be full-go by the time training camp rolls around, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. At this point, Mack's recovery is estimated to be at 80 to 90 percent, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio notes. By returning to the Colts, Mack will remain in an offense that he's familiar with as he works his way back to 100 percent. Either way, the 25-year-old will presumably slot in behind Jonathan Taylor to start the 2021 campaign and should thus be in the mix for complementary backfield work along with Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.