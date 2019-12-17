Colts' Marlon Mack: Stymied in defeat

Mack rushed 11 times for 19 yards and was not targeted in Monday night's 34-7 loss to the Saints.

Mack could hardly find room to run against a swarming New Orleans front seven, and the Colts falling behind early prevented them from running more often. When they did manage to get in scoring position, it was Jordan Wilkins who was handed a one-yard touchdown out of Indy's backfield. Although his team has now been eliminated from playoff contention, Mack at least has a favorable matchup in Week 16 versus the Panthers, who've allowed the third-most rushing yards this season.