Mack won't return to Saturday's divisional-round game at Kansas City due to a hip injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

The Colts rarely committed to the ground game after falling behind early, limiting Mack to nine carries for 46 yards. He'll enter the offseason as he did the regular season -- with an injury in tow. Expect the team to go into more detail about Mack's health in the aftermath of a likely loss.