Mack (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Mack is thus on track to head the Colts' backfield Sunday against a Jacksonville defense that got the best of him in Week 10, limiting the running back to 29 yards on 12 carries and nine yards on two catches in a 29-26 Indy win. He'll look to bounce back Sunday, with the Jaguars on a seven-game losing slide. Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins are on hand to work in complementary roles for the Colts in Week 13 and would step in the event that Mack suffers any injury setbacks Sunday.

