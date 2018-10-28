As expected, Mack (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Assuming no in-game setbacks, Mack will continue to head the Colts' rushing attack Sunday against the Raiders (who are allowing an average of 131.8 rushing yards per game) on the heels of recording 19 carries for 126 yards (both career-high marks) and a TD in the team's 37-5 win over the Bills in Week 7. Mack was also involved in the passing game in that contest, hauling in a pair of catches on three targets for 33 yards and a score. In the wake of his re-emergence over the last two weeks, fellow running backs Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins have been relegated to complementary roles.