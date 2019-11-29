Colts' Marlon Mack: Takes step forward in rehab
Mack (hand) was spotted working off to the side during Friday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Mack will be listed as a non-participant during the Colts' final practice of the week and has already been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game against the Titans, marking his second straight absence. Despite his lack of recorded practice activity since he fractured his right hand in the Week 11 win over the Jaguars, Mack's presence on the side field Friday at least represents some form of progress. He was still spotted with a small brace on his right hand, so he'll likely need to shed the protection and advance to full-contact work before the Colts feel confident in his readiness for game action.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Week 13 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a huge Week 13 for many Fantasy teams, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
Stealing Signals Thanksgiving recap
Ben Gretch reviews all three Thanksgiving games to find actionable advice as we head toward...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...