Colts' Marlon Mack: Takes step forward in rehab

Mack (hand) was spotted working off to the side during Friday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Mack will be listed as a non-participant during the Colts' final practice of the week and has already been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game against the Titans, marking his second straight absence. Despite his lack of recorded practice activity since he fractured his right hand in the Week 11 win over the Jaguars, Mack's presence on the side field Friday at least represents some form of progress. He was still spotted with a small brace on his right hand, so he'll likely need to shed the protection and advance to full-contact work before the Colts feel confident in his readiness for game action.