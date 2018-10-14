Colts' Marlon Mack: Tallies 93 yards in return
Mack ran for 89 yards on 12 carries and had a four-yard catch during Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Jets.
The 93 total yards tied a career high for Mack, who was playing his first offensive snaps since Week 2. Trailing by multiple scores early certainly didn't help the Colts stick with the run, but -- provided he's healthy -- Mack looks to be the bellcow in an Indianapolis backfield that struggled mightily in his absence. A Bills defense giving up just 3.8 yards per carry provides a tough next test on Sunday.
