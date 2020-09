The Colts fear that Mack suffered a torn Achilles against the Jaguars on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

If that's the case, Mack -- who has an MRI on tap -- would obviously miss extended time, while Jonathan Taylor would presumably be next up to handle the Colts' early-down work, with Nyheim Hines also in the mix for added carries on top of his pass-catching duties.