The Colts are optimistic that Mack (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, will suit up in Week 2, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Indianapolis will observe Mack in pregame warmups just to be certain that he's good to go, but the tailback seemingly proved his health by putting in a pair of limited practices and one full session earlier in the week. Even if Mack gains clearance to play, it's not guaranteed that he'll head the Colts' backfield committee right away, which could make him an unappealing lineup choice in most shallower settings. Rookie backs Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines are still both likely to have roles in head coach Frank Reich's game plan.