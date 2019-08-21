With coach Frank Reich having indicated that most of the Colts' starters won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, per Mike Wells of ESPN.com, Mack appears on track to sit out the contest.

Per the report, it wasn't an easy call for Reich to make, but given that most of his key starters were in his system last season, the team appears ready to err on the side of caution this weekend, with franchise QB Andrew Luck (calf/ankle) still sidelined.