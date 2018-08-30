The Week 1 status of Mack (hamstring) "might come down to the wire," according to Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site.

The running back suffered his hamstring injury back on Aug. 9 and though he's make "good progress," per coach Frank Reich, Mack's Week 1 availability is not considered a slam dunk. In the event that he isn't ready for the Colts' Sept. 9 contest against the Bengals, Jordan Wilkins profiles as the frontrunner to start in his place.