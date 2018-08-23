Mack (hamstring) may not be healthy by Week 1, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Mack continues to nurse a strained hamstring stemming from the Seahawks' preseason opener Aug. 9. Reading between the lines, coach Frank Reich suggested Thursday that Mack must practice next week in order to set himself up for active status Sept. 9 against the Bengals. Thursday also marked the return of Robert Turbin (ankle, suspension) to drills, allowing him to join Jordan Wilkins, Christine Michael and Nyheim Hines in the competition for backfield snaps.

