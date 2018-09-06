Though Mack (hamstring) was present for practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis indicates that the running back's Week 1 status is cloudy.

Given that it was the first time Mack has worked since Aug. 9 and that he's heavily reliant on his speed, it wouldn't surprise us to see the Colts ease him into the mix and either elect to hold him out, or limit him if he suits up Sunday against the Bengals. In both of those scenarios, Jordan Wilkins profiles as the front-runner to head the team's Week 1 backfield.