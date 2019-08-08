Colts' Marlon Mack: Will sit out Thursday
Mack will not play in Thursday's preseason opener, the Indianapolis Star reports.
The Colts plan to keep key starters out of the first preseason game and it would be surprising to see Mack play more than a token amount of preseason snaps. Head coach Frank Reich has said Mack will be his primary running back with Nyheim Hines repeating his role on passing downs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Mayfield down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Analyzing the NFL's intriguing WR groups
Who should you draft first in Minnesota? What about with the Rams? Dave Richard evaluates all...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
12 breakout WR to target
Ben Gretch has made the case for avoiding running backs in the middle rounds. Here, he names...