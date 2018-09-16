Mack (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Redskins.

Reports earlier Sunday suggested Mack would be ready to make his season debut Week 2, but the team wanted to get a good look at the back during pregame warmups before making it official. While Mack will suit up and be part of the backfield mix, it wouldn't be out of the question for rookies Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines to still have a role. The Colts will be squaring off against a Washington defense that gave up just 68 yards on the ground in Week 1 and limited star running back David Johnson to 37 yards rushing.

