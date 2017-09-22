Colts' Marlon Mack: Won't play this week
Mack (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Browns, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
With Mack out this week, the Colts plan to promote fellow RB Matt Jones off their practice squad to provide Week 3 backfield depth behind Frank Gore and Robert Turbin.
