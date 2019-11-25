Colts' Marlon Mack: Won't play Week 13
Mack (hand) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
This news is expected, as Mack broke his dominant ball-carrying hand in Week 11. There's still no definitive timeline, but coach Frank Reich isn't shy about tipping his hand early in the week. During Week 12's loss to the Texans, Jonathan Williams served as a bell cow with Nyheim Hines rotated in. Williams had success, so the Colts may roll out the same game plan, although Jordan Wilkins should be healthy and ready to fill in as well.
