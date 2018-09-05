Colts' Marlon Mack: Won't practice Wednesday
Mack (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
With Mack iffy for Sunday's game against the Bengals, it looks like Jordan Wilkins and Christine Michael, to a lesser degree, could end up handling the team's early-down work in Week 1. Meanwhile, Nyheim Hines will be on hand to serve in a change-of-pace role.
