Mack worked off to the side with the training staff during Monday's practice, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Mack dealt with an ankle injury ahead of a Week 8 win over the Raiders, but it didn't stop him from piling up 149 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns. His limited practice availability coming out of a bye week suggests he's still a bit banged up, though probably not to an extent that would threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. We may not have another update until Wednesday when the Colts need to release their initial Week 10 injury report.