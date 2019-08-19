Colts' Marquis Young: Joins Colts
Young signed a contract with the Colts on Monday.
Young joins Indianapolis following the placement of D'Onta Foreman (triceps) on IR. The undrafted rookie out of Massachusetts faces long odds to make the Colts' 53-man roster as a depth running back.
