Tell posted 26 tackles and five pass breakups over 13 games in 2019.

The rookie fifth-round pick played safety at USC but converted to corner with the Colts. He was a healthy inactive on three occasions but still managed to play 24.5 percent of defensive snaps in 2019. Tell will compete for an increased role next year, but a starting gig may be tough to with the team's top-four corners returning.

