The Colts selected Tell in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 144th overall.

Tell (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) is a lanky safety who can cover a lot of ground between his 80-inch wingspan, 42-inch vertical, and 136-inch broad jump. His agility score of 10.64 is superb, as well. They don't come much more toolsy than that, and he was otherwise a four-year contributor and two-year starter at USC. He might wind up the better safety between himself and Colts fourth-round pick Khari Willis.