Bracy signed a contract with the Colts.

Bracy is a former track star who qualified for the 2016 Olympics in the 100-meter dash and won three consecutive U.S. National Championships in the 60-meter dash. While he's a long shot to make the roster, the Colts do have an opening for a kickoff returner. Still, his best case scenario may be making the practice squad so he can learn to play wide receiver.