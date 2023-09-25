Gay connected on all five of his field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 22-19 overtime win over the Ravens.

Gay was vital to his team's victory in Week 3, connecting on four fields from 50-plus yards. Most significant were his makes from 53 yards out with just over a minute left in the game to tie it, then again from 53 in overtime to get the win. He also made a third field goal from 53 yards, another from 54, and one from 31, in his perfect 5-for-5 performance. Next up for Gay is a Week 4 matchup against his former team, the Rams.