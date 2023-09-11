Gay converted on all three of his extra-point tries but did not attempt a field goal in Sunday's 31-21 loss versus Jacksonville.

Watching Indianapolis turn the ball over on downs three separate times in Jaguars territory in Week 1 was probably frustrating for Gay and fantasy managers alike. However, on the opportunities he did see, he made good, making him 98 for his last 100 extra-point tries. In Week 2, Gay will again get to kick in a dome when the Colts travel to a Houston team that ceded just one field-goal attempt to Baltimore and Justin Tucker on Sunday.