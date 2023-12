Gay (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Gay was estimated as a non-participant Wednesday on the Colts' first Week 16 injury report, but he was able to take a step forward in terms of activity Thursday. If Gay is able to upgrade to full participation Friday, he'll likely avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta. The 29-year-old kicker has converted 26 of 33 field-goal tries and is 32-for-33 on extra-point tries over his 14 appearances this season.