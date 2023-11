Gay connected on his only extra-point attempt and made one of his two field-goal tries in the Colts' 10-6 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Both of Gay's attempts were from long distance, and although he was short from 57 yards out, he was successful on a 50-yard attempt. With Indianapolis on a Week 11 bye, fantasy managers will need to find a replacement before Gay is back on the field in Week 12 against the Buccaneers.