Gay made two of three field goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Gay's miss came from 58 yards out and hit the left upright to end the first half. It was his second miss from 50-plus yards on the season in 10 attempts. He was, however, able to connect from 46 and 36 yards while also making all three PATs. The Utah product is now 19-for-23 on FGAs this season and has yet to miss an extra-point attempt in 28 tries. Next up for Gay and the Colts is a Week 13 divisional matchup with the Titans.