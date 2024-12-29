Gay went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and converted all three of his extra-point tries during the Colts' 45-33 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Gay got the Colts on the board late in the first quarter with a 32-yard field goal, but he missed his next attempt from 54 yards out early in the second frame. He bounced back with a 29-yard chip shot later in the second quarter, and his next three kicks came on extra-point attempts. Gay is now 27-for-32 on field-goal attempts and 31-for-31 on extra-point tries through 15 regular-season games.