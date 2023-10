Gay missed a 47-yard field goal and made his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Gay was a perfect 6-for-6 on FGAs this season until missing his lone try late in the second quarter. However, he remains mistake-free on PATs and is now 9-for-9 on the season in that regard. His next opportunities will come Week 5 when the Colts host the Titans.