Gay converted both of his two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-27 loss versus New Orleans.

Gay remained effective in Week 8, drilling all the kicks he was called on for versus the Saints. He's up to an 87.5 percent conversion rate on field-goal tries on the season, and he's still perfect on extra-point attempts in 2023. In Week 9, the Colts will travel to take on an unexceptional Carolina defense.