Gay converted all of his four field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win at Tennessee.

All of Gay's kicks in Week 13 were chip shots except for a 46-yarder he made just before the end of the first half to cut the Titans' lead to 17-13. It was a bit of a bounce back after he missed a field-goal attempt in both of the Colts' prior two games. He'll look to keep things rolling in Week 14 against a Cincinnati defense that's been quite soft so far this season, although the weather for that game will be worth keeping an eye on for fantasy managers.