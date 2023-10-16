Gay made both of his two field-goal attempts and both of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-20 loss at Jacksonville.

Gay had missed just one kick through five games going into Indianapolis' contest at the Jaguars in Week 6, and he just continued to be a model of efficiency, including connecting on his fifth 50-plus-yard field goal on as many attempts in 2023. However, in Week 7, the Colts will host a Cleveland defense that's been one of the best in the league through six weeks, dampening expectations for Gay somewhat.