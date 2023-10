Gay connected on all three field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Titans.

A week after missing his only FGA, Gay was able to connect from 43, 35 and 28 yards out, in a perfect 3-for-3 performance. He's now 9-of-10 on the year heading into a matchup with the Jaguars in Week 6.