The Colts selected Goncalves in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 79th overall.

Goncalves had a chance to go much higher in the draft if he was able to stay healthy for his redshirt senior season at Pittsburgh, but a left foot injury kept him out for nine games plus the combine. He was able to test at Pitt's Pro Day and did not have a standout workout, but his body of work in college paints him as a seasoned lineman who can play either tackle spot. Some scouts project him as a guard, and that's his clearest path to playing time in Indianapolis with the current tackle personnel.