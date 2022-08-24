The Colts signed Haack on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Also according to ProFootballNetwork.com's Aaron Wilson, Haack was one of seven punters to try out for the Colts on Wednesday after the presumed starter, Rigoberto Sanchez, went down with a torn Achilles Tuesday. Haack managed an unspectacular net average of 39.8 yards on 50 punts with the Bills last season and was recently replaced by 2022 sixth-rounder Matt Araiza in Buffalo, but he now finds himself with another starting job just a couple days after being released.